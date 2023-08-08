RHYS CONLON flies to South Korea today (Friday, August 11) to compete in the International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Championships.
Horsell-based Conlon, 16, will take part in the competition that is being held in Seoul from August 18 to 27.
He told the News & Mail: “Youth Worlds is both a boulder and lead competition, meaning I dropped back into a fairly heavy training phase on returning to the UK after competing for the Great Britain adult team in the Continental Cup in Slovakia. This has involved ramping up my bouldering, having come straight out of the lead season.
“Generally my week consists of six training days, often with double sessions – two in a day – and basic strength sessions, with mobility on my rest day.
“Regular trips up to Sheffield and Leeds, once or twice a week, have also been necessary so I can have access to climbs that are hard enough. It’s safe to say I’m feeling in form.
“Trips to see sponsors have also been squeezed in, because without them all of this would be impossible.
“I fly to South Korea today for a week of acclimatisation. The psych is building.”
