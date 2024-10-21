Woking recorded their first away win of the season at Wandsworthians to stay in touch at the top of Surrey Counties Five.
Wandsworthians took the game to Woking early on, but the visitors soon grew into the game and started to put some phases of play together.
John Dickie crossed from close range and Carl Jacobz converted to make it 7-0 to the visitors.
Woking were penalised from the kick-off, enabling Wandsworthians to kick deep. From the lineout Woking were unable to halt the Wandsworthians pack, who crossed to reduce the deficit.
The visitors then played their best rugby of the match, resulting in Jacobz scoring a penalty and a converted try in the final ten minutes of the half.
Woking extended their lead after the break when Kieran Williamson went over from close range. Jacobz added the extras.
The hosts responded with a converted try of their own.
The Woking pack then turned the ball over in their own half, and Lewis Dudley fed Jacobz, who broke the defensive line to go deep into the Wandsworthians 22 before drawing the last defender to put Keihlan Watson in under the posts with a deft pass.
The visitors led by 19 points with ten minutes remaining, but then found themselves trapped in their own 22.
Wandsworthians hammered away at the line and scored two tries late on to make it 31-26.
Woking head coach Mark Rose said: “I was really pleased with the way the team put into practise what we have been working on in training.
“The structured nature of our play and patience shown was really encouraging.
“We should have managed the game much better and seen it out – our decision making at crucial times needs to be better.
“Now the focus is on the next game as we take on an unbeaten Guildfordians who top the table.”