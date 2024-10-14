Woking fell to a 31-12 defeat at Staines in Surrey Counties Five on Saturday.
Woking started brightly and showed good intent. Staines made a dangerous break in midfield against the run of play after six minutes, which took them into the Woking 22. A few pick and drives from the base of the ruck took Staines to the line and the opening score. A touchline conversion made it 7-0.
Staines then won a turnover in their 22 and took advantage of a blindside overlap. Their full back weaved through the back three and dotted down under the posts. An easy conversion made it 14-0.
The second half started in the worst possible fashion for Woking when the Staines centre broke through the backline and support was there to finish the move and score. Another conversion took the score to 21-0.
Woking’s efforts were finally rewarded after Spencer Hudson was brought down short from a tap penalty. Quickly recycled ball resulted in scrum half Matt Ralph feeding Mike Aitchison and in turn passing to winger Gareth Nearn, who dotted down in the corner to make it 21-5.
Staines responded and their fullback went on a mazy to score under the posts. The conversion made it 28-5, before a penalty a few minutes later made it 31-5.
Woking scored their second try when Keiran Williamson was stopped short and John Dickie picked from the base of a ruck to crash over.
Woking captain Jacob Woods said: “We knew we had to be on it.
“It was a hard-fought battle between two evenly-matched sides, but individual errors cost us and some individual brilliance on their side prevailed.
“I feel the result does not reflect the game, but we will bounce back at training ready for our trip to Wandsworthians on Saturday.”
By Matthew Brennan