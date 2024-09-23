Woking beat Raynes Park 64-7 in their opening Surrey Counties Five match of the season.
Keihlan Watson scored four tries, and Charlie Goddard scored two tries. There was also a try apiece for captain Jacob Woods, Spencer Hudson and James Turner-Wells.
Woods said: “We’ve worked hard and recruited well over the summer, especially up front. That made a difference as Raynes Park are usually a big and physical side. While it was a good performance, we were not at our best.
“We were missing several players, so it is reassuring to see the strength in depth we had and exciting to know there are improvements to come.”
Woking's Keihlan Watson makes a run against Raynes Park (Photo: Turner-Wells Photography) (Turner-Wells Photography)