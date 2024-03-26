Woking missed out on the chance to confirm a top-four finish in Surrey Counties Five as they slumped to a disappointing 34-7 defeat at old foes Egham Hollowegians.
Once again Woking’s line up was much changed from their previous fixture when they comprehensively defeated Croydon because of a lengthy injury list and player unavailability.
Determined to avenge the defeat they suffered at Woking just before Christmas the hosts started strongly in what was their final league fixture of the season, knowing that a bonus point victory would consolidate their position in the top four with Woking directly below them in the league table.
Early Woking indiscipline at the breakdowns allowed Egham to take the lead with a penalty in front of the posts after just a couple of minutes. The hosts continued to pressurise Woking but were thwarted by good defence and their own mistakes at key moments.
Woking showed glimpses of what they were capable of but were guilty themselves of making too many basic errors or the wrong decisions when opportunities presented themselves. Neither side were helped by the variable weather conditions which made handling difficult.
Egham kicked another penalty in front of the posts with ten minutes of the half remaining which spurred Woking into action. From the restart the visitors managed to reclaim the ball and were able to put several phases of play together which resulted in fly half Mike Aitcheson slipping player coach Mark Rose a short pass that enabled the centre to roll back the years and finish from 30 metres out under the posts. Rose converted his try to give Woking a 7-6 half-time lead.
Having grabbed the lead just before the break Woking were hopeful that they could pick up the standard of their performance in the second half. This was not to be the case as straight from the restart the Egham backs ran the ball with intent and were able to get deep into the Woking 22. Once again indiscipline led to two further penalties in front of the posts which the home side converted to take a 12-7 lead.
Not long afterwards the overstretched and tiring Woking defence conceded their first try out wide following strong running from the Egham forwards and backs that saw their full back crash over the line. Now trailing by ten points Woking rallied as flanker Josh Claydon and full back Keihlan Watson stretched the Egham defence with some powerful runs but were unable to go over.
Following an Egham turnover and 50/22 kick which gave them possession five metres out from the Woking line, the match turned as the Egham forwards were awarded a try from close range, although to many of the defenders it looked as if the ball had been grounded short of the try line. Nonetheless, the try was awarded. With the game beyond Woking and their resistance finally broken Egham ruthlessly took advantage to run out convincing 34-7 victors.
Following the Easter break Woking will look to finish on a high and hopefully gain the points they need to retake the fourth place in the league as they host promotion-chasing Raynes Park and London French in their final two games of the season.
The match against Raynes Park will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, April 6.