Chobham ended their season with a 22-10 defeat at home to Twickenham in Regional Two South Central.
Twickenham kicked off with a very strong wind at their backs. The visitors opened the scoring when a simple missed tackle out wide let winger Will Hellel touch down in the left-hand corner for an unconverted try.
Chobham then went through the phases and an excellent ball from Charlie Williams put Rhys Tulk in at the right-hand corner. Skipper Guy Mawhood missed the conversion.
Chobham then gifted Twickenham their second try, allowing prop Moses to barrel over in the right-hand corner. The conversion was missed.
Chobham's attacking play finally clicked and a lovely series of phases eventually worked the space for winger Mason Lynch to score in the left-hand corner to level things up at 10-10.
Then on the stroke of half-time, after a series of strong tight carries, Twickenham worked the ball wide for their openside to score just to the left of the posts. This one was converted by full-back Foster and Chobham went in at half-time 17-10 down.
The second half started brightly with good Chobham handling resulting in Sam Goddard battering his way down the wing to within touching distance of the try line.
A scrappy period of play was punctuated by scrum penalty after scrum penalty against Twickenham. Twickenham strung some phases together and won a couple of penalties, strangely choosing to kick for goal with no real hope of success into the strong wind.
Eventually, Twickenham put together some good phases of play. Strong carrying from their abrasive forwards and slick handling from their backs stretched Chobham’s defence. This led to an excellent try in the left-hand corner for second row Boyd to make it 22-10.
Despite the defeat, Chobham successfully maintained their Level 6 status.
By Jonathan Williamson
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