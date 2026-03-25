Chobham earned a thrilling 70-50 victory at home to Old Tiffinians in Regional Two South Central.

The game started at a furious pace, and Dougramaji scored the opening try for the visitors.

On 14 minutes, Sam Davies and Guy Mawhood combined in midfield to set up a ruck just short of the line. Rhys Tulk subsequently squeezed in at the corner from a blind-side break. Davies converted to give Chobham a two-point lead.

Tiffs regained the lead when Dougramaji bullocked over the line.

Action from Chobham's 70-50 win against Old Tiffinians (Photo: John O'Brien)
Action from Chobham's 70-50 win against Old Tiffinians (Photo: John O'Brien) (John O'Brien)

On 25 minutes, Tulk was set free for a try in the right-hand corner. Davies again converted.

Tiffs replied almost immediately. However, a few minutes later, Tulk, seizing on a floated pass from Mawhood deep in his own half, chipped long and outpaced the defence for a first half hat-trick.

Approaching half-time, Tiffs first seized on a defensive lapse at a five-metre scrum and then scored a length of the field try to take them into the dressing rooms with a 12-point lead.

After the break, Dougramaji drove the ball deep into Chobham territory, from where Fowler went over.

Action from Chobham's 70-50 win against Old Tiffinians (Photo: John O'Brien)
Action from Chobham's 70-50 win against Old Tiffinians (Photo: John O'Brien) (John O'Brien)

On 45 minutes, Finn Livingstone found Davies on an incisive line to take Chobham back into striking distance.

Within five minutes, a superb break from Davies created a ruck on the visitors’ line, and McCain scored the try.

Just five minutes later Tiffs captain Hobbs re-established an eight-point cushion for the visitors.

Mawhood went over for Chobham’s next try, before Tiffs brought up their half-century with an excellent try.

Action from Chobham's 70-50 win against Old Tiffinians (Photo: John O'Brien)
Action from Chobham's 70-50 win against Old Tiffinians (Photo: John O'Brien) (John O'Brien)

On 66 minutes Chobham worked an excellent line out catch and drive which led to a try. Davies then crossed the line after a series of off-loads to give Chobham a six-point lead.

Mawhood found Livingstone on his shoulder to take the lead to 13 points, before Chris Love-Baker scored the final try.

By Tim Connolly