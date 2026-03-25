Chobham earned a thrilling 70-50 victory at home to Old Tiffinians in Regional Two South Central.
The game started at a furious pace, and Dougramaji scored the opening try for the visitors.
On 14 minutes, Sam Davies and Guy Mawhood combined in midfield to set up a ruck just short of the line. Rhys Tulk subsequently squeezed in at the corner from a blind-side break. Davies converted to give Chobham a two-point lead.
Tiffs regained the lead when Dougramaji bullocked over the line.
On 25 minutes, Tulk was set free for a try in the right-hand corner. Davies again converted.
Tiffs replied almost immediately. However, a few minutes later, Tulk, seizing on a floated pass from Mawhood deep in his own half, chipped long and outpaced the defence for a first half hat-trick.
Approaching half-time, Tiffs first seized on a defensive lapse at a five-metre scrum and then scored a length of the field try to take them into the dressing rooms with a 12-point lead.
After the break, Dougramaji drove the ball deep into Chobham territory, from where Fowler went over.
On 45 minutes, Finn Livingstone found Davies on an incisive line to take Chobham back into striking distance.
Within five minutes, a superb break from Davies created a ruck on the visitors’ line, and McCain scored the try.
Just five minutes later Tiffs captain Hobbs re-established an eight-point cushion for the visitors.
Mawhood went over for Chobham’s next try, before Tiffs brought up their half-century with an excellent try.
On 66 minutes Chobham worked an excellent line out catch and drive which led to a try. Davies then crossed the line after a series of off-loads to give Chobham a six-point lead.
Mawhood found Livingstone on his shoulder to take the lead to 13 points, before Chris Love-Baker scored the final try.
By Tim Connolly
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