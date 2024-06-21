Woking Swimming Club swimmers took part in the Swim England South East Regionals Summer (Long Course) Championship.
It started at the K2 Crawley Sports Centre with the boys’ 1500m freestyle. Joshua Hutchinson (13 years) came sixth in 18.33.35, with Ryan Turner (14) fifth in 17.31.49.
In the girls’ 800m freestyle, Abby Whittaker (11-12) finished eighth in 10.15.80. Ellie Macleod (13) took bronze in 9.30.40 and Darcey Arnold (14) bronze in 9.21.26.
In the girls’ 200m individual medley, Ellie Macleod came fifth in 2.30.11 and Darcey Arnold took gold in 2.26.16.
Alexander Song (13) came fifth in the boys’ 200m breaststroke in 2.46.46. Ellie Macleod won gold in the 200m butterfly in 2.28.71. Verity Larwood (14) finished eighth in 2.39.23.
In the boys’ 100m freestyle, Ryan Turner was fifth in 56.36 and Alfie Davis eighth in 58.47.
Then in the boys’ 50m butterfly, Ryan Turner came fifth in 28.42.
In the girls’ 100m butterfly, Ellie Macleod took bronze in 1.08.22. Darcey Arnold was fifth in 1.08.21.
In the boys’ 100m breaststroke, Alexander Song was sixth in 1.17.85.
Swimming in the boys’ 400m individual medley, Joshua Hutchinson was seventh in 5.24.22, Takara Hasegawa-York eighth in 5.26.12, and Ryan Turner sixth in 5.03.44.
In the girls’ 400m, Ellie Macleod was fourth in 4.37.10, and in the girls’ 50m breaststroke, Lucy Wheeler (14) was seventh in 36.09.
The second weekend was at Winchester Leisure Centre. In the girls’ 1500m freestyle, Ellie Macleod took bronze in 19.16.12. Darcey Arnold was fifth in 18.50.66.
In the boys’ 800m, Ryan Turner was sixth in 9.31.46.
Swimming in the girls’ 50m backstroke, Erin Henderson (13) came fourth in 33.16 and Zoe Kwong (14) was seventh in 33.89.
In the boys’ 50m freestyle, Ryan Turner was sixth in 26.47 and Alfie Davis eighth in 27.24.
Next was the girls’ 200m breaststroke, with Lucy Wheeler fifth in 2.52.95. In the boys’ 200m butterfly, Joshua Hutchinson was eighth in 2.45.31.
In the girls’ 100m freestyle, Ellie Macleod took fourth in 1.02.69 and Darcey Arnold was eighth in 1.02.81.
Following that was the boys’ 50m breaststroke, and Alexander Song was sixth in 36.41.
In the girls’ 50m butterfly, Darcey Arnold took bronze in 30.20.
In the girls’ 200m freestyle, Abby Whittaker took seventh in 2.24.08. Next came two Woking golds, for Ellie Macleod in 2.14.57 and Darcey Arnold in 2.10.93.
In the boys’ 100m butterfly, Ryan Turner was seventh in 1.05.92. Next was the girls’ 100m breaststroke, with Lucy Wheeler fifth in 1.20.35.
Swimming in the boys’ 400m freestyle, Joshua Hutchinson was seventh in 4.49.20 and Ryan Turner eighth in 4.34.81.
Next up was the girls’ 400m individual medley. Fourth went to Ellie Macleod in 5.25.66. There was silver for Darcey Arnold in 5.21.09.
The last swim of the weekend for Woking was in the girls’ 50m freestyle, where Francesca Johnson finished sixth in 29.32.