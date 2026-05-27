A Woking racing driver has been making big strides in motor sport.
Raj Kular took up amateur go-kart racing in 2020. She became a regular at Daytona Sandown Park in Esher and Buckmore Park in Kent, winning various public open races in karts.
In 2021 she entered Formula Woman. Formula Woman was an international competition, open to novices and those with limited experience of racing, to promote female racing talent. More than 1,000 women entered with a potential prize of four places in the British GT Cup to race a GT4 McLaren racing car for the official Formula Woman team.
The women were assessed through driving days at Brands Hatch and the Bedford Autodrome and Kular trained in various racing cars and simulators to prepare for the competition.
Kular got to the final stage of the competition, where the remaining 75 girls competed in karting races at the PFI karting circuit and a racing car simulator. Kular won her karting heat and set the second fastest time out of the 75 on the sim, but wasn’t picked as one of the four winners.
In 2022 Kular reached the regional final of the British Indoor Karting Championships and in 2023 she co-captained a team of five to win the Damon Hill Karting Festival at Daytona Sandown Park.
In 2024 Kular took part in the inaugural Jamie Chadwick Karting Series. The series was set up by Daytona Karting in conjunction with three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, with an aim to increase female participation in motor sport. The competition attracted top female karting talent and Kular finished sixth in the championship standings out of 23 competitors.
In 2025 Kular entered some of the rounds of the Elite Karting Series’ regular championship. She won one of the races at the opening round of the 2025 competition.
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