Woking have sold more than 1,000 season tickets for the 2026-27 season.
The club are encouraging supporters to take advantage of the early bird pricing period while it remains open.
Season ticket holders will have access to all 23 home league fixtures, priority access to away tickets, cup matches and club events, an invitation to a pre-season open session and meet and greet with players, an invitation to an exclusive pre-season fan forum, and a ten per cent discount on hospitality, mascot packages and club shop purchases.
Standing season tickets will cost £329 for adults, £289 for concessions, £135 for next gen fans, £89 for under-17s and £75 for under-14s until the early bird window closes on Sunday, May 31.
Seating season tickets will cost for £375 for adults, £335 for concessions, £181 for next gen fans, £135 for under-17s and £98 for under-14s until the early bird window closes on Sunday, May 31.
Standard pricing will apply from Monday, June 1. The prices for standing season tickets have been held at last season’s levels.
From Monday, June 1, standing season tickets will cost for £439 for adults, £328 for concessions, £185 for next gen fans, £105 for under-17s and £95 for under-14s.
Seating season tickets will cost for £485 for adults, £374 for concessions, £231 for next gen fans, £151 for under-17s and £141 for under-14s from Monday, June 1.
Woking have also confirmed their matchday ticket pricing for the 2026-27 season.
Standing match tickets will cost £23 for adults, £18 for concessions, £14 for next gen fans, £10 for under-17s and £5 for under-14s if bought in advance online.
Seating match tickets will cost £25 for adults, £20 for concessions, £16 for next gen fans, £12 for under-17s and £7 for under-14s if bought in advance online.
Standing match tickets will cost £25 for adults, £20 for concessions, £17 for next gen fans, £13 for under-17s and £5 for under-14s if bought on the day.
Seating match tickets will cost £27 for adults, £22 for concessions, £19 for next gen fans, £15 for under-17s and £7 for under-14s if bought on the day.
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