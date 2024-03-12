Guildford City lost 3-0 at home to promotion-chasing Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Buoyed by a midweek win, City went into this match in confident fashion, and the early stages of the game reflected this confidence.
Referee Daniel Harvey started by showing two yellow cards in the opening exchanges. Gradually the visitors began to dominate possession and City struggled to make headway in front of a crowd of 103.
Abbey served notice of their intentions on 18 minutes when Ross Murdoch curled a 20-yarder just past the post. Three minutes later the deadlock was broken. A deep corner was headed back across goal where Daryl Cooper-Smith hooked the ball into the net. Soon afterwards Ross Murdoch saw a first-time effort well saved by Mac Chisholm.
On 29 minutes Abbey won a free kick on the edge of City’s penalty area following a tackle by Conor Stillwell. The Abbey skipper Jack Watts took full advantage, curling the free kick low into the corner of the net.
In a rare foray forward Ben Mitchell turned well on the edge of the box but his shot was parried. The loose ball was netted but Shane Johnson was clearly offside.
Abbey came close again on 35 minutes. Spencer Maw’s low cross was deflected for a corner, from which Mac Chisholm was forced into a fine save. Just before the interval City gave the ball away in defence, and once again Chisholm saved further embarrassment for the home side.
Guildford had been poor in the first half but were much improved after the break. An early free kick was well defended by Abbey as the home side’s offensive game sprung to life.
On the hour City twice came close from set pieces. First James Glover headed just wide, and then Shane Johnson’s header lacked power and was deflected for a corner.
As the game entered its final stages Abbey saw an effort go just wide from the edge of the box, but City also looked dangerous. Jamie Hilton drove a low ball into the box which Leon Dadey knocked goalwards, but Sam Gray saved well. Home debutant Rayyan Adam headed over the bar from a corner, while Owen Sims sliced a shot wide from 20 yards.
On 81 minutes Guildford had a golden chance to get on the scoreboard when Ben Mitchell was fouled in the box going for a high ball and a penalty was awarded. Up stepped Jamie Hilton, whose effort from the spot smashed against the crossbar. It was City’s second consecutive penalty miss.
In stoppage time Abbey hit the bar, and in the final moments, after indecision in the Guildford defence, Danilo Cadete lobbed the ball over Chisholm and into the net for Abbey’s third.
Team: Mac Chisholm, Lewis Taylor (Rayyan Adam 45), Jake Heighes (Callum Sullivan 70), Tolu Ajayi-Obe, James Glover, Niall Stillwell, Anthony Ogbanufe (Leon Dadey 61), Jamie Hilton, Shane Johnson (Jack Phillips 61), Conor Stillwell (Owen Sims 70), Ben Mitchell.
Barry Underwood