Knaphill cemented their play-off position in the Combined Counties Premier Division South with an entertaining draw at home to bottom club Colliers Wood United in front of a crowd of 102.
With both sides entering the match with so much to play for the supporters were not disappointed in a six-goal thriller.
Knaphill looked more likely to score through their approach play and Jose Sani went close with an attempted diving header on 25 minutes from a Jake Hawker cross.
Colliers Wood seemed content to soak up play and hit on the break. Their best chance of the half came in the 36th minute. A good shot was parried by Barker and fell to Bailey Ellis, who hit the post with the goal at his mercy.
Knaphill opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a superb Seb Karczewski header from a Jake Hawker corner.
The start of the second half saw Knaphill increase their lead. Karczewski received the ball in a central position and fed it out to Jake Hawker, who slipped it to Aziz. His timely run ended with a shot into the far corner of the Colliers Wood net.
Colliers Wood really upped their play and caused Knaphill some problems, going close in the 61st minute from a shot that was well saved by Barker following some good play from Ellis.
The game now really opened up, with both sides being very creative. Sani played in Jake Hawker from the halfway line but he was unable to convert the chance.
Colliers Wood’s hard work was rewarded with a penalty in the 75th minute after a collision in the Knaphill penalty area. Ellis scored comfortably to make it 2-1.
Colliers Wood now sensed a chance to get something out of the game and equalised in the 87th minute from a corner that seemed to go straight in.
Despite that shock, Knaphill scored the goal of the game with their next attack. A flowing four-man move was started by a driving run from Will Jacob and finished by Sani after a great cross in by Swift to make it 3-2.
But as the game entered its ninth minute of added time, Colliers Wood were awarded a free kick out wide. A low ball in seemed to strike a hand and the referee gave a second penalty. Once again, up stepped Ellis to make it 3-3.
This proved to be the last action of a very entertaining game, with credit due to both sides for keeping going to the end.
With the final few games approaching it is still unclear who Knaphill will meet in the play-offs.
Knaphill host play-off hopefuls Redhill next on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off.