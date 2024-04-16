Woking could have crumbled but instead dominated the next 20 minutes. Half-backs Matt Ralph and Mike Aitcheson were becoming more influential in getting back rows Josh Claydon and John Dickie to take the ball at pace. Second row Kieran Williamson was also showing well in the loose. Centre Finlay Rowe – chosen by Woking as their man of the match – and full-back Keihlan Watson were starting to find gaps in the French defence.