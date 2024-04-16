Woking’s Surrey Counties 5 season ended in the same dramatic way as it started at Raynes Park in September, losing out 19-15 at home to London French in the final play of a fiercely contested match.
The visitors needed a point to secure an immediate return to Surrey Counties 4 following Woking’s impressive victory over Raynes Park the previous Saturday.
London French kicked off deep into the Woking half. An uncharacteristic knock-on from Carl Jacobz receiving the kick resulted in a French scrum ten metres from the Woking line.
Defensively Woking were working hard, with several notable big hits from Jacobz and Charlie Godard stopping the French attacks. Eventually London French’s pressure told when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts, which was surprisingly missed.
A few minutes later more French pressure led to Woking conceding multiple penalties as they struggled in the scrums. French’s pack camped on the Woking line and eventually crossed over from close range under the posts.
Late in the first half Woking scored their opening try. Good play by the Woking pack, recycling the ball well through multiple phases of play, created the opportunity for scrum half Matt Ralph to feed centre Carl Jacobz, who just about squeezed over the line to ground the ball despite the best efforts of three French defenders. The conversion out wide was missed and Woking trailed 7-5 at half-time.
French started the second half strongly and extended their lead with a try out wide.
Woking could have crumbled but instead dominated the next 20 minutes. Half-backs Matt Ralph and Mike Aitcheson were becoming more influential in getting back rows Josh Claydon and John Dickie to take the ball at pace. Second row Kieran Williamson was also showing well in the loose. Centre Finlay Rowe – chosen by Woking as their man of the match – and full-back Keihlan Watson were starting to find gaps in the French defence.
Woking were awarded a penalty which Carl Jacobz converted to reduce the deficit to four points. More good play from the Woking forwards and backs sucked in the defence to create an opportunity for the returning K J Nissen to go over. Jacobz converted and Woking now led for the first time with less than ten minutes remaining.
Matt Ralph kicked deep towards the French goalline. As French countered, Woking gave away a penalty, which allowed the desperate French to gain territory and attacking position.
Eventually the French were awarded a scrum. Knowing it was the final play, the ball arrived at the French inside centre, who in a moment of individual skill managed to step past the onrushing Woking defence to break the line and score under the posts. As the conversion went over the final whistle blew, much to the delight of London French and the disappointment of Woking.
Injured captain Jacob Woods said: “Being able to push a good side like London French until the end shows our progression over the course of this season. We matched them in every department but couldn’t quite close the game out.
“I am proud of the boys and the work and commitment they have shown this season. Having struggled towards the foot of the table in recent seasons, a fourth place finish is a great achievement and probably exceeded expectations.”