The second half started in the same vein as the first, with both sides looking to gain the edge. The chance of the game came in the 51st minute when Farnham striker Adam Liddle received the ball and turned his marker. His pace left him with a run in on goal and a one-on-one with the advancing Knaphill keeper Jos Barker. Liddle’s well placed shot was then superbly saved by Barker, who turned it away for a corner.