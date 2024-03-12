Man of the match Keihlan Watson scored six tries as Woking won 79-17 against Croydon at Byfleet recreation ground on Saturday.
It was a grey day and the attraction of Six Nations matches kept spectators away and reduced both squads to the bare minimum 15 players.
After ten minutes of grind in the middle Woking number nine Matt Ralph fired a long pass to Mark Rose at fly-half, and with one more long relay into the hands of Keihlan Watson Croydon's vulnerability was revealed. Without anyone with the pace to match Woking's full-back, a quick try was scored and converted to make it 7-0. A rapid repeat of the tactic from the restart increased the lead to 12-0.
Croydon realised they had to keep the ball in hand and ground Woking down to their try line with short runs and keeping the ball close. After sustained pressure Woking leaked a try from a five-metre scrum and it was 12-7.
Injuries reduced both sides to 14 men, increasing the space for Woking’s backline flyers, and three more tries put them 29-7 up at half-time.
With Croydon losing another player after the break, Woking’s number 13 Carl Jacobz and winger Charlie Goddard joined in a display of ruthless try scoring around the edges.
Croydon were flagging trying to defend the wings and the Woking pack were recycling well in the middle, with Josh Claydon a handful. Croydon put their effort into attacking and clawed back two tries in the last ten minutes.