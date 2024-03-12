After ten minutes of grind in the middle Woking number nine Matt Ralph fired a long pass to Mark Rose at fly-half, and with one more long relay into the hands of Keihlan Watson Croydon's vulnerability was revealed. Without anyone with the pace to match Woking's full-back, a quick try was scored and converted to make it 7-0. A rapid repeat of the tactic from the restart increased the lead to 12-0.