The world of racing is in mourning following the death of Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan at the age of just 24.
It emerged on Sunday morning that the Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey had tragically died as a result of the head injuries he sustained in a fall at Thurles on February 6.
His death came just five days short of his 25th birthday this Friday. O'Sullivan had been in an induced coma in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, having been airlifted after a last-fence fall from Wee Charlie in a 2m handicap chase at the Tipperary track, at which point the remainder of the card was abandoned. He never regained consciousness and died surrounded by his family.
Classic-winning former trainer Fulke Johnson-Houghton has died at the age of 84. Johnson-Houghton took over from his mother Helen at Woodway stables in Blewbury, Oxfordshire, aged 20 in 1961.
During a 46-year career he trained more than 1,200 winners. He trained Ribooco and Ribero to win consecutive runnings of the St Leger and Irish Derby in 1967 and 1968.
His daughter Eve took over the yard, and in 2018 she trained Accidental Agent to win the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.
In other news, congratulations go out to jockey Sean Bowen who rode his 1,000th career winner in the UK after Kefir D’Oydairies finished powerfully to fend off the challenge of Naval Tribute at Fakenham on Friday.
The weights for the Randox Grand National was announced last week in Liverpool. Last year’s winner I Am Maximus will have to carry 8lb more than last year’s Aintree contest, after being allocated top weight of 11st 12lb.
The final horse guaranteed a start is Senior Chief, trained by Henry de Bromhead. The maximum field size will once again consist of 34 horses.
Also entered is the Venetia Williams-trained duo Royale Pagaille and L’Homme Presse. Last year’s second Delta Work is 16th on the list, while last year’s third Minella Indo will carry 11st 3lb.
As always Willie Mullins is assembling a strong team for the big race, as he goes in search of a third Grand National.
Along with I Am Maximus, Mullins has entered Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett, Appreciate It and Capodanno, as I Am Maximus bids to become the first horse to win back-to-back Grand National’s since Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.
Sir Gino’s future is “in the lap of the gods“ says trainer Nicky Henderson as the star novice hurdler is ruled out for the season. The Seven Barrows stable star has been admitted to the Donnington Grove Equine hospital where he is being tested for a wound in his near hind leg which has become infected.
Richard Johnson rode his first career winner at Hereford, and almost 31 years later the four-time champion jockey was back to the course’s winners’ enclosure after his syndicate runner Oh My Jonny got up to win the 2m 3 ½ f handicap hurdle.
At Plumpton last week there were celebrations all round for the Gordon family with Chris and Freddie picking up a treble on the afternoon after San Pedro, Alto Alto and Confinentic were all first past the post for the likeable father and son combination.
By Peter Moore