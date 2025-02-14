A touch of Hollywood glamour was present at Sandown Park on Royal Artillery Gold Cup Day.
Legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch and Gone Girls’ Rosamund Pike were at the course to shoot scenes for Guy Ritchie’s new film Wife & Dog.
Taking on a new role, albeit very briefly, was trainer Jamie Snowden who was recruited for a role in Ritchie’s latest blockbuster.
“It was incredible,” said Snowden. “I certainly haven't got the face or the skills to be an actor but it was quite fun. I think I was probably the only trainer who was guaranteed to be at the Royal Artillery Gold Cup Day and I was called up for it. I just did a little bit in the paddock with a few stars.
“I was meant to be the trainer for them and I told them if they were going to do it properly they needed to have a horse with us. Time will tell. I said a few words, but it depends what ends up on the cutting-room floor.
“We were just talking about horses in the paddock and they said 'do what you normally do and say what you'd normally say', so I made up a few lines and had a bit of fun with it.”
When asked if he had any concerns, he added: "No, I wasn't nervous. I was more nervous for the Royal Artillery Gold Cup.”
Off camera, Snowden excelled in his normal day to day job of training winners when landing his third Jane Seymour Mares Novices Hurdle in five years as Hollygrove Cha Cha held off the late challenge of the Fergal O’Brien trained That’ll Do Moss by a short head.
Snowden is hoping the mare could put up a bold showing at the Cheltenham Festival in March if entered.
"She's in Mares' Hurdle and Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. It isn't guaranteed but it's quite tempting."
The Royal Artillery Gold Cup Steeple Chase went to the Venitia Williams trained ten-year-old Frenchy Du Large. Under Sgt Nick Oliver the 45-year-old who has also turned his hands to a job as a lawyer, landscape gardener, strawberry picker plus a sauce maker during his career employed front running tactics which worked to perfection after making all the running to win cosily by 11 lengths for his first victory in the race.
Trainer Pam Sly made it three wins from just six runners at Sandown in the past five seasons after saddling Xcitations to a hard-fought victory in the 1m 7f handicap chase.
The ten-year-old who was home bred has an affection for Sandown after recording his third win from just four starts at the Esher track after fending off the late challenge of Issam.
The partnership of Gary & Josh Moore are in a purple patch at the moment after bagging a double, making it seven wins from their past 14 runners.
Casa Loupi and Taita Hills made it a first and last race double for the Horsham duo, following a double recently at Plumpton.
