El Rio was victorious on the feature 2m 4 ½f handicap chase, the major race of the day at Kempton Park on a bitterly cold Friday afternoon, by bolting up to win by seven lengths.
Retirement had been on the cards for the Kim Bailey-trained eight-year-old before back-to-back wins at Huntingdon and Sandown.
The eight-year-old finished third behind subsequent winner Leader In The Park at the Sunbury track on Boxing Day, but got back to winning ways with Tom Bellamy aboard, by scoring by seven lengths from Triple Trade.
Despite the difficult conditions, jockey Johnny Burke completed a double on the card after steering Eyed to victory in the 3m novice handicap chase. The Hughie Morrison trained gelding had already recorded three wins in his past four races, with two of those coming at Market Rasen.
The eight-year-old was always travelling well. Coming to the last Eyed was alongside Nicky Henderson’s Ideal Des Bordes, before pulling clear on the run in to score by a length.
Burke, was on target again in the first division of the closing bumper on Frontier Prince after taking the lead two furlongs out there only looked one winner with the four-year-old running on to win by two lengths for Fergal O’Brien.
Chris Gordon has an outstanding record in the bumper that features on this card yearly. Twelve months ago Gordon won both divisions of the race after saddling Electric Mason and Andashan to victory.
Bold Action was his only runner in both divisions of the race, and proved successful after taking the finale by four lengths from Old Park Star.
The five-year-old joined Gordon’s yard from Warren Ewing in Ireland, after two encouraging runs back in Ireland in point to points.
Andeashan, who won on this card 12 months ago, was back in the winners’ enclosure for Gordon after cosily taking the 2m maiden hurdle race.
A modest third on his completed start over hurdles at Fontwell Park in December, Andeashan made all and was well clear before the second last to go on and win by 18 lengths.
Venetia Willams profitable season continues a pace after claiming her 29th winner of the campaign when Epinephrine took the opener under claimer Ned Fox.
Into the home straight, Fox had the five-year-old nicely placed in front. Well clear when her only error of the round could of resulted in disaster, but despite a mistake, the horse recovered well and went on to win by 11 lengths.
There was a thrilling finish to the 2m 5f novices hurdle race with both Slipway and J J Moon fighting it out for honours.
After jumping the last together, Ben Jones aboard Slipway managed to get the gelding’s head down on the line to win by a head. It was the ten-year-olds first run over hurdles for four years for the all-conquering Ben Pauling stable, who have now had 43 winners in a season that is already beginning to look fruitful for the Naunton trainer.
By Peter Moore