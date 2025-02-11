Sir Gino was declared a non-runner in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Friday. However, Joe and Marie Donnelly's top novice chaser was found to be sore on Sunday morning. The 2m4½f Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton a week on Saturday and a 2m novice chase at Bangor on February 26 have been highlighted as the pre-festival options for Sir Gino, with Henderson raising the possibility of schooling around a racecourse as an alternative.