Thurles card was abandoned on Thursday after jockey Michael O’ Sullivan was air lifted to hospital following a bad fall at the Irish track.
Five horses came down at the last in the 2m handicap chase, with the O’Sullivan ridden Wee Charlie one of three fallers, with two others unseating their riders.
The five remaining races on the card were later cancelled because of insufficient medical cover, with O’Sullivan airlifted to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.
Currently, O’Sullivan is fighting for his life, with the whole of the racing community praying that he recovers.
Apprentice jockey Alfie Redman was suspended for ten days on Thursday for failing to ride out to the finish after Alright Sunshine was caught on the line by Annandale in the 1m 6f Apprentice Handicap.
The world of racing has been mourning the death of the Aga Khan at the age of 88. He became a leading owner and breeder of racehorses in the UK, France and Ireland, breeding Shergar, one of the most famous and valuable horses in the world.
Shergar went on to win the Derby in 1981, with the Aga Khan winning the classic another four times with Shahrastani, Kahyasi, Sinndar and Harzand.
Last year’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly has been transferred to James Owen’s yard from James Fanshawe’s stables by owners the Gredley Family.
Owen has already had plenty of success with Gredley family owned horses, including Burdett Road and East India Dock over the jumps.
Nicky Henderson has reported Sir Gino to have taken a step backwards in his recovery from a sore hind leg on Sunday, but remains “very optimistic” that the Arkle favourite will be back in full training soon.
Sir Gino was declared a non-runner in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Friday. However, Joe and Marie Donnelly's top novice chaser was found to be sore on Sunday morning. The 2m4½f Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton a week on Saturday and a 2m novice chase at Bangor on February 26 have been highlighted as the pre-festival options for Sir Gino, with Henderson raising the possibility of schooling around a racecourse as an alternative.
Red hot trainer at the moment Neil King made it five winners from his past six runners after Rubber Ball landed the opening 2m 1/2f novice hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.
Amateur rider Ben Sutton rode his first winner since August after steering Santos Blue to victory in the 3m Handicap Hurdle for his father Nick, who also bred the horse.
Irish trainer Gordon Elliott warmed up for Cheltenham just around the corner after landing both Grade 2 contests on the card at Navan on Sunday.
In the William Hill Novice Chase Better Days Ahead led home a one-two-three for the stable, with Maxxum giving the trainer his fifth winner of the William Hill Boyne Hurdle.
By Peter Moore