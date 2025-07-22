West Country trainer Rod Millman has had plenty of success by targeting Newbury’s Weatherbys Super Sprint.
The valuable race with a total prize fund of £250,000 has been won twice before by the Cullompton trainer.
At the weekend the likeable Millman was celebrating once again after saddling Anthelia to victory. The two-year-old filly came with a late run to hold off favourite Havana Hurricane.
Purchased for just £6,000 as a yearling, the Supremacy filly has more than paid her way as she ended up on the right side of a photo-finish.
Anthelia provided the trainer with a third win in the race after the successes of Lord Kintyre – who Millman admits saved his training career – and Bettys Hope in 1997 and 2019 respectively.
Oliver Cole has been in joint training with his father Paul. Recently, Paul handed over the reins to his son. On Saturday at Newbury, Oliver sent out his first runner which turned out to be a winning one when Bela Sonata took the finale on the card under William Buick.
Billy Loughnane became the first jockey in Britain this year to ride 100 winners after partnering Gewan to victory at Newbury on Friday.
The 19-year-old is enjoying another strong campaign and steered the Andrew Balding- trained juvenile to a length-and-a-quarter victory over Ruler Of Time on her debut.
Loughnane registered 162 winners in Britain last year and is well on target to surpass that figure by the end of the year.
Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien struck with his first runner at Newton Abbott on Sunday after smart juvenile survived a blunder at the last to take the 2m 1f juvenile hurdle. It was also a first winner at the course for winning jockey JJ Slevin.
By Peter Moore
