Richard Newland and Jamie Insole have announced that they are set to end their training partnership.
Insole joined Newland on the licence at their Worcestershire yard in December 2023, but the pair have confirmed they will cut ties in the next two months.
Beverley was forced to abandon the final three races on its Monday evening card after a hole emerged at the seven-furlong start.
Three races had been run at the track before concerns were raised and the rest of the meeting was abandoned.
Jump jockey Henry Brooke has been forced to retire from the saddle following complications with a neck condition.
By Peter Moore
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