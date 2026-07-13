Flann Sunna was installed as the new favourite for the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York's Ebor meeting next month after extending his unbeaten record with a dominant success on Racing To Zero Summer Mile The Property Raceday at Ascot.
His victory at Ascot came during a productive 15-minute spell for Simon and Ed Crisford, who showcased some of their finest juvenile talent when Senorita Bonita won the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket, shortly before Flann Sunna landed the six furlongs conditions stakes.
Flann Sunna was sent off 15-8 joint-favourite alongside Godolphin's Mysterious Times. The Blue Point colt cruised into a clear lead more than two furlongs out before drawing four-and-three-quarter lengths clear under Jack Mitchell to score readily.
The William Haggas-trained Hoseki completed a hat-trick with a gutsy performance in the feature one mile four furlongs fillies' handicap.
Ridden by Luke Morris, he rallied to go past Nochebuena and land the race by a short head. However, there were some anxious moments for Maureen Haggas and connections of the horse after a stewards’ enquiry was called, before eventually keeping the race.
Best Rate delivered his finest performance since scoring in December 2024, by landing the opening apprentice handicap for Richard Hannon with Seamus Cronnin in the plate.
There was a terrific finish to the one mile handicap with Ciarrai Abu and Crest Of Fire fighting out the finish with the Harry Charlton-trained Ciarrai Abu getting up on the line to deny Crest Of Fire by a nose.
Another tight finish ensued in the one mile two furlongs handicap with Golden Knight getting up on the line after making all to score by a neck from Gatehouse.
Amazing Journey pulled clear in the finale on the card to win going away by two-and-a-quarter lengths under Willam Carver.
By Peter Moore
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