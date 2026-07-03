Marco Ghiani’s impressive run continued after the Sardinian made it nine winning rides in the past fortnight after Sir Garfield held on to pip Amazing Journey to the post in the six furlongs handicap at Epsom on Wednesday evening.
Ghiani partnered the John and Sean Quinn five-year-old to victory by a short head to make it one short of a half century of winners in the current flat season.
Richard Hughes looks to have a smart prospect in Sarangpur who backed up his Brighton win with success in the one mile four furlongs handicap despite a penalty under Finley Marsh.
James Owen had only one runner on the day and was at hand to see Super Hit bag the opening race of the night.
Stepping up in trip after a recent run over seven furlongs, the gelding relished the one mile two furlongs distance to hold on by a neck with Christian Howarth in the plate.
Wise And Wonderful broke her maiden tag at the third attempt by landing the seven furlongs restricted maiden stakes.
Making all, the two-year-old faced a challenge from Bullrider two furlongs out before being ridden out at the furlong pole, bagging the far rail to score by a length.
Timber Twelve caused a 28-1 shock in the one mile four furlongs handicap for the Michael Bell yard under Ross Coakley.
Upped in trip, the gelding made all, with the result never in doubt. The three-year-old was unchallenged to land the odds by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
Naranka was a popular winner of the penultimate race of the evening for local trainer George Baker, with the three-year-old winning by two lengths.
Naranka kept on well inside the final furlong under a good ride from Saffie Osborne to give Osborne her 41st winner of a very productive season.
By Peter Moore
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