Trainer Aidan O’Brien brought up a record tenth success in Saturday’s £1m Coral-Eclipse when Constitution River came home an impressive winner, making it four consecutive victories in a row.
Partnered by Ryan Moore, who himself was winning the race for a sixth time, the three-year-old took the lead inside the final quarter and quickened in spectacular style to come home the three-length winner from A Boy Named Susie, who is trained by Aidan’s son Donnacha.
The victory meant that O’Brien is the first trainer to win the contest in four consecutive years.
By Peter Moore
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