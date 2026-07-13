Jockey Kaiya Fraser picked himself up off the ground to land the seven furlongs novice at Ascot on Racing To Zero Summer Mile Family Raceday aboard Dr Rascal after being bitten by a rival horse before the start.
After newcomer Mr Twig became unruly and unseated Callum Rodriguez before the race, he then decided to take a chunk out of Fraser's thigh, leaving the rider in some considerable discomfort on the floor.
He eventually remounted Dr Rascal, who was clearly unnerved by events and at one stage was reluctant to go into the stalls. However, he eventually consented and the race was run, almost ten minutes past post time.
Neither horse nor jockey looked inconvenienced in the race, pulling two-and-a-quarter lengths clear of favourite Rising Tiger in second to secure a comfortable success.
Despite still feeling sore, Fraser continued his love for Ascot by bagging a double at the track after steering Rosa Inglesa to victory in the one mile fillies’ handicap.
Fraser had the three-year-old at the rear of the field early in the race before making steady headway a furlong out to lead inside the final 110 yards to keep on to get the better of Hot And Cold by a head.
Saturday Group specialist Karl Burke was at it again after Zeus Olympios took the Group Two Juddmonte Summer Mile Stakes under Sam James.
The son of Night Of Thunder hung on to win by half a length from outsider Holloway Boy to give Burke a one-two in the race.
The same combination completed a double on the day after Galilean Quality landed the one mile six furlongs handicap for the Middleham Park Racing Syndicate.
Tryfan took the Class Two one mile four furlongs handicap, before Lunario held on gamely by a neck from Havana Blue in the finale.
By Peter Moore
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