Winning trainer Barry Connel said: “I’d like to say it’s very poignant and very raw, the whole thing with Michael over the past three or four weeks has been horrible. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his girlfriend, Charlotte, is here and was with us saddling up the horse. Everybody in racing has come together for Michael and I hope this is a fitting tribute to him. This is a magical creature, to get one like him you just pinch yourself.”