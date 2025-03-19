Cheltenham 2025 provided more twists and turns than an Agatha Christie novel, as one by one so called bankers on the card went by the wayside to give bookmakers the perfect four days.
Despite attendances being down on last year by ten per cent, the racegoers who travelled into Cheltenham were certainly not disappointed by the entertainment on show with some wonderful finishes.
The opening day of the festival was all about the Champion Hurdle. Could Constitution Hill wrestle back the title he last won back in 2023?
Up against him was the Irish trained Brighterdaysahead, among the six other rivals bidding for the honour to be crowned Champion Hurdle winner 2025.
What unfolded nobody could write in the script when the Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill fell at the fifth. The door was open for State Man who was travelling the best of the runners and went five lengths clear when approaching the last obstacle.
Only having to jump clear to go on and win, the Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old fell with victory in sight. This let in the 25-1 outsider Golden Ace to go clear to win by nine lengths from Burdett Road and give trainer Jeremy Scott back-to-back festival wins, having landed the Mares’ Novice Hurdle last year.
Although Mullins lost out on the big race, he still managed to pick up a double on the first day through Kopek Des Bordes and Lossiemouth.
Remarkably snow greeted the early risers around the Cotswolds on the Wednesday of the festival.
As the temperature slowly started to rise, the crowds began to flock in ahead of the main race of the day the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Marine Nationale slammed his rivals after Quilixios fell at the last and Jonbon ruined his chances of victory with a horrible blunder.
The win came laced with poignancy as it was Marine Nationale who had carried the late jockey Michael O’Sullivan to a memorable victory in the Supreme Novices Hurdle at the 2023 festival.
Winning trainer Barry Connel said: “I’d like to say it’s very poignant and very raw, the whole thing with Michael over the past three or four weeks has been horrible. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his girlfriend, Charlotte, is here and was with us saddling up the horse. Everybody in racing has come together for Michael and I hope this is a fitting tribute to him. This is a magical creature, to get one like him you just pinch yourself.”
Inothewayurthinkin stunned Galopin Des Champs who was bidding for a third consecutive Gold Cup to take the race for owner JP McManus.
The horse who was supplemented for the big race challenged the double winner of the race at the final fence before powering up the hill to win.
Corbetts Cross, also owned by JP McManus, was a late faller and was put down because of an injury. A statement from Cheltenham said: "Corbetts Cross was immediately attended by our veterinary professionals, but sadly sustained a fatal injury."
The training honours of the week fell to Willie Mullins who saddled ten winners including 100-1 shot PONIROS in the Truimph Hurdle, among a four-timer on the final day of the festival on Friday.
By Peter Moore