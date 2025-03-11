Go Dante became the first horse to win back-to-back Betfair Imperial Cups in 72 years after taking Saturday’s race at Sandown Park.
Under another outstanding ride from champion jockey-elect Sean Bowen, the nine-year-old came from a seemingly-impossible position at the back of the field of 17 runners to come from last to first to power home by half a length from Wreckless Eric.
It was another big race winner for trainer Olly Murphy, with his only runner of the day claiming the first prize of £39,280.
For Bowen, it was another sensational ride just a week after steering Booster Bob to land the Greatwood Chase at Newbury, fully 40 lengths down the field with a circuit to go, to take the race from Vincenzo by 1 ¼ lengths.
Murphy said: “I learnt in a short period of time in training that you have to have a plan, especially for these bigger handicaps. We had a plan.
“He has just taken a little while to come to himself this season. He blew his lid at Ascot before things went a little bit better at Windsor and then slightly better at Newbury.
“We just felt in the past couple of weeks he was coming good and he had slipped down to a nice mark. He loves the place here and the ground was just about soft enough for him and it was job done.
“It is dead, tiring hard old work, but he ground it out and I’m chuffed to bits.
“He has been a star. He has won two Imperial Cups and two £100,000 handicaps now, but I still thought he would have reached a higher level.
“He was riddled with injuries as a younger horse. Ger Tumelty, my assistant, has done all the hard work with this lad at home and has ridden him for the past four years.
“He was confident he had him right and how right he was.
“Sean was fantastic on him. I just feel like we are working really well as a team. He believes in me and I believe in him.”
Trainer Jamie Snowdon had to overcome a motorway tyre blowout in time to watch Laurens Bay take the EBF Betfair Novices Handicap Hurdle Final.
Under Gavin Sheehan, the six-year-old settled at the rear of the field, before the jockey produced a dazzling drive to the line to win by a neck from Off The Jury.
As Laurens Bay returned back to the winners’ enclosure, a breathless Snowden finally arrived at the track to revel in the success.
"We were driving down the M3 and the passenger tyre blew out," Snowden said. "I had to change the tyre and, put it this way, I wouldn't pass a Formula One test.
"I'm fairly dusty and sweaty but it's a great result, and that's all that matters. We'll enjoy today, but chasing has been our plan all along with Laurens Bay, and he wants softer ground, so he may go away for the spring."
Bowen picked up his second winner of the afternoon when Classic Anthem took the finale on the card comfortably by 6 ½ lengths from Issar D’Airy to bring up his 149th winner of the season and lead Harry Skelton by 22.
By Peter Moore