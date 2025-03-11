Trainer Harry Derham saddled his 100th career winner when Jasmine Bliss was successful under Paul O’Brien at Southwell.
It also brought up a career best for O’Brien who has now ridden 38 winners.
Windbeneathmywings will not be running in the Champion Bumper at this week’s Cheltenham Festival after suffering a setback.
The Champion Hurdle showdown everyone has been waiting for is officially on after Gordon Elliott revealed Brighterdays Ahead will take on Constitution Hill.
Impressive Trials Day winner Sixmilebridge is set to be disqualified after failing a dope test. Trainer Fergal O’Brien confirmed the horse would be able to run at this week’s Cheltenham Festival, and he has also ordered pre-race testing to take place on his intended runners at the meeting.
O’Brien said: “We’ve had a positive A sample and a positive B sample. Other than that, the BHA is still doing onward investigations. We know he had a joint injection three weeks before Cheltenham Trials Day and we’re fairly certain that’s where it’s come from.”
Irish trainer Willie Mullins warmed up for the festival meeting by landing a 419-1 four-timer with four different jockeys at Naas on Sunday.
Redemption Day got the ball rolling in the opening 2m 3 ½ f maiden hurdle under Paul Townend’s only booking of the day.
Gaucher landed the Grade 3 racing Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle under Brian Hughes. Favourite Jump Allen with Sean O’Keeffe aboard made it a treble before Danny Mullins rode Olympic Man to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the 2m 4f beginners’ chase.
Dylan Cunha enjoyed his first jumps winner to kick start a 203-1 cross code and continent double at the weekend.
Mahons Glory made a successful stable debut in the feature 2m 6 ½ f novice handicap chase at Leicester.
Mahons Glory finished seventh over hurdles at Kempton on Boxing Day on his final start for Patrick Neville before joining Cunha’s Newmarket yard.
Cunha, whose sole previous jumps runner had beaten only one rival home over hurdles at Kempton in November 2023, said: “It’s been brilliant. The owners, Hold My Beer, have quite a few flat horses with me. You wouldn't say he was sour, but he needed a change of scenery, so we said we’d give it a go.
“The boys had faith in him. Lee schooled him a few weeks ago and was very confident he’d run well.”
Cunha was cautiously optimistic about his other runner on the day, Silver Sword, in a Meydan handicap. “We’ve got a runner in Dubai in two hours' time,” said Cunha. “That’ll be an interesting double. I can’t get ahead of myself, we’ll see.”
A couple of hours later Silver Sword ridden by Ray Dawson bought up the unique double by winning at Meydan to continue Cunha’s hot streak of three winners, two seconds in the past five runners.
Trainer Jeremy Scott saddled a 47-1 treble at Exeter on Friday to give the stable a confidence booster ahead of Golden Ace’s run in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Scott, who had endured a tough start to the season, also saddled another second and third on the day to keep up the good run ahead of his stable star bidding to repeat her festival bid.
By Peter Moore