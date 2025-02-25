The favourite set out in front but made some small errors towards the far side of the course on the second circuit and was soon headed by Imperial Saint. Harry Cobden started working hard on the seven-year-old. Heading into the straight a three-way battle with Boombawn and Mark Of Gold ensued over the final two fences, but Rubaud dug deep to grind out a victory by a length to take his record at Kempton to four wins from his past eight starts.