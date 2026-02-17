Nicky Henderson fears Constitution Hill will miss out on his eagerly-anticipated flat debut at Southwell on Friday after his superstar hurdler was left needing multiple withdrawals from the oversubscribed race.
Henderson has targeted the one mile four furlongs novice contest on the Friday Night Live card to get his star's career back on track after the nine-year-old fell at the second flight in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November. It was his third fall in his past four runs.
However, a random ballot on Sunday revealed he is 16th in the list of potential runners, meaning his participation will be reliant on others not being declared.
Henderson had earmarked a run on the flat following Constitution Hill's Fighting Fifth fall, and the SBK-backed novice contest was added to Southwell's fixture in the hope of attracting him, with its prize-money set at a bumper £40,000.
It has been a challenging season for Venetia Williams, but the Grade One-winning trainer returned to the winners’ enclosure at Wincanton on Saturday thanks to a 38-1 double.
Williams had saddled 70 runners in the 61 days since her past triumph, Lady Pretender who struck at Plumpton on December 15.
Jeu D’Opale took the two miles four furlongs chase by seven lengths with Charlie Deutsch aboard before 5-2 shot Camulus followed up in the three miles one furlong handicap chase.
Alan King will swerve the Cheltenham Festival and head to Aintree with Edwardstone after the stalwart proudly represented his connections once again in the Ascot Chase.
The 12-year-old rolled back the years to pick up the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on his penultimate start, but there was no similar fairytale in Berkshire as fellow veterans Jonbon and Pic d’Orhy fought out a thrilling finish to the feature Grade One.
Forever Young created history when becoming the first dual winner of the world’s most valuable horse race, the Saudi Cup.
Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, he has campaigned his five-year-old all over the world and has been rewarded for his endeavours, including his epic battle 12 months ago with Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior.
By Peter Moore
