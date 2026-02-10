Dreams of a first Cheltenham Gold Cup winner trained in Wales since Norton’s Coin’s famous 100-1 upset in 1990 are very much alive after Haiti Couleurs put his name forward for the festival showpiece with a strong staying performance in the Grade Two William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday.
The Welsh and Irish Grand National winner had to pull out all the stops after L’Homme Presse threatened to lay down a serious challenge in the straight, before finding plenty to score a convincing seven-length success in testing conditions.
Venetia Williams’ tough season has been well documented but stable star L’Homme Presse again did his bit to keep spirits high with a gallant effort in second and could meet the winner again in the Gold Cup.
Arkle favourite Lulamba made it three from three over fences with a six-and-a-half length success over Saint Segal in the Grade One Game Spirit Chase.
Despite being outpaced after the ninth, the five-year-old made smooth headway after four out to be shaken up under Nico de Boinville to pull clear and win in impressive fashion.
Sober Glory was another impressive winner on the day after running out an emphatic winner of the 2m½f novice hurdle.
Partnered by Harry Cobden, Sober Glory opened up a massive lead on his seven rivals in the early stages before allowing Kadastral to close to within a length early in the straight.
However, the leader was merely toying with his main market rival and, when asked to extend, opened up to win by 27 lengths.
An all the way victory from Tutti Quanti could see him earn a supplementary entry into the Champion Hurdle after turning the William Hill Hurdle into a procession.
Tutti Quanti jumped out in front before going further and further clear under Harry Cobden. Fourteen-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls has been targeting this race since the start of the season.
However, even he was surprised by the manner in which Tutti Quanti strolled 15 lengths clear of runner-up Wellington Arch under 12st and the Champion Hurdle is now under consideration.
Oscars Brother put himself firmly in the picture for a tilt at the Cheltenham Festival – and potentially the Grand National – with a dominant front-running performance in the Grade Two William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase under Daniel King for his brother Connor.
By Peter Moore
