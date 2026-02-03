Aamilah Aswat made turf history at Kempton Park when becoming the first female black jockey to ride a winner over jumps.
The 20-year-old partnered 9-1 chance Guchen to a length-and-a-quarter success in the handicap hurdle over two miles and five furlongs. The same horse had provided Aswat with her first ride in public, also at Kempton Park, when finishing fifth in a similar contest back in November.
Guchen is trained by Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls and owned by a syndicate that supports the Ebony Horse Club, which aims to provide disadvantaged young people in south London with riding opportunities.
Ned Fox’s barren spell without a winner was ended after steering Lady Magic to victory in the opening two miles mares’ novices hurdle at odds of 22-1.
Lucy Wadham claimed her second winner in the space of 48 hours after Aviation landed the three miles novices’ handicap chase with Tom Cannon aboard.
The seven-year-old was pushed along after three out before pulling clear at the last to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.
Nicky Henderson has an excellent record at Kempton and completed a one-two in the two miles and five furlongs novices’ hurdle after saddling Reckless Spending to get the better of his stablemate Padre Arthur by an impressive 15 lengths.
The ease in grade certainly benefited the six-year-old who travelled well throughout before pulling clear of the field to win cosily.
George Baker is normally known for his exploits on the flat, but it was a big shock when the Epsom trainer saddled Gooloogong to victory in the two miles handicap hurdle at 50-1, having been off the course for 250 days.
Gavin Sheehan followed up his double at Market Rason by steering Issam to victory in the two miles five furlongs handicap chase by six-and-a-half lengths from Madara.
Irish conditional jockey Finian Maguire made the trip over from Ireland for just one ride worthwhile after winning on Lover Desbois on the final race on the card.
The son of Gold Cup winning jockey Adrian Maguire rode the perfect race on the five-year-old after travelling well when closing on leaders three furlongs out before leading in the final 110 yards to win going away by three-and-three-quarter lengths.
By Peter Moore
