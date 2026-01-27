Ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March, the trials day at Cheltenham normally proves a useful guide as to how some horses will run back at the Gloucestershire track.
Saturday proved a dramatic day in front of another bumper crowd who braved the cold conditions on offer.
The Unibet Hurdle was billed as a contest between the unbeaten Sir Gino and The New Lion.
Concern for the pulled-up Sir Gino cast a shadow over the Unibet Hurdle after the horse was pulled up soon after landing over the sixth hurdle. There was considerable concern about the six-year-old.
After a short while Sir Gino was transported in a horse ambulance to Three Counties Equine Hospital in Tewkesbury to assess whether his life could be saved.
Later in the evening trainer Nicky Henderson confirmed Sir Gino suffered a fractured pelvis at Cheltenham on Saturday, but is 'comfortable and stable' at Three Counties Veterinary Clinic.
Henderson confirmed that Sir Gino would not run again this season and that it could be a while before his future becomes clear.
An astonishing season for Sean Bowen continues after the champion jockey passed his previous best of 180 winners brought up last season after steering Gwennie May Star to victory at Warwick.
Victory for Maestro Conti in the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial and The New Lion in the Unibet Hurdle, along with winners at Doncaster and Uttoxeter, sent Dan Skelton through the £3 million mark for the campaign as he sets a pace never before seen in the trainers' championship.
Already more than £1.25 million ahead of his nearest rival Olly Murphy, Skelton revealed at Cheltenham on Saturday that he is gunning to become the first trainer to bank more than £4 million in prize-money in a season beating the previous best of £3.64 million set by Paul Nicholls in 2023.
Adrian Keatley is currently the hottest trainer on the circuit with a 88 per cent strike rate with seven winners from his past eight runners.
Seven of those wins have come from one horse. Aisling Oscar has now won seven consecutive races, all at Newcastle.
Ka Ying Rising equalled the record of Silent Witness with a 17th successive victory in the Group One Centenary Sprint Cup at Sha Tin.
Ka Ying Rising has now amassed more than £12 million in prize-money with 18 wins from 20 career starts, with his two narrow defeats in second coming in January 2024.
By Peter Moore
