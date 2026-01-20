Harry Cobden has been appointed as leading owner JP McManus’ retained rider in Britain and Ireland at the end of the season.
Champion jockey in Britain in the 2023-24 campaign and currently stable jockey to Paul Nicholls, Cobden is expected to start his new role in May.
Mark Walsh has been McManus' chief rider in Ireland since Barry Geraghty's retirement five years ago, but Cobden looks set to take over that role as well as being the owner's go-to man in Britain.
Nicholls has announced that Sam Twiston-Davies, who served as stable jockey from 2014 to 2017, will be used on a more frequent basis next season following the news that Cobden is to become JP McManus’ retained rider next term.
During their previous spell together the pair enjoyed numerous Grade One victories together including with Dodging Bullets in the 2014 Tingle Creek and 2015 Queen Mother, and in the 2016 French Champion Hurdle with Ptit Zig.
Protektorat sent Windsor into raptures after completing back-to-back wins in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase, and in the process secured his status as a millionaire.
It was another significant victory for Dan Skelton in his bid to become champion jumps trainer in Britain, with Protektorat among three winners at the riverside track for the title leader, who also landed a treble at Fakenham. Skelton has now earned more than £2.8 million this season, while the £85,000 first prize took Protektorat's career earnings to £1,007,059.
By Peter Moore
