Will Friday Nights ever be the same again we all wonder.
They came in their droves to watch the debut run on the flat of the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill at Southwell, and they all went home happy after a stunning performance that will live long in the memory.
The Midlands course has never seen anything like this and is not likely ever again to witness Friday Night Live.
A record crowd of more than 2,500 including 1,000 students were present, with everyone taking pitches of Constitution Hill around the parade ring and winners’ enclosure.
As to the race itself, under champion jockey Oisin Murphy, coming into the straight Murphy took the lead with a blistering turn of foot to go well clear of his rivals to win impressively by nine-and-a-half lengths from Square Necker.
Champion jockey Sean Bowen set a new personal best after riding his 200th winner of the season when Harbour Island won at Ffos Las on Friday.
Jockey Mark Goldstein picked up his first winner of the year after steering Night Stalker to an easy victory at Fontwell on Sunday. It was also a landmark winner for the 40-year-old, having now ridden 200 winners in his career.
By Peter Moore
