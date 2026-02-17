Jonbon added a 12th Grade One to his CV in the Betfair Ascot Chase at Ascot on Saturday afternoon.
Billed as a contest between Jonbon and Pic D’Orhy – who was aiming to win this race for the third year running – what unfolded will go down as surely the race of the season.
Yet to finish outside the first two in 27 runs under rules, Jonbon now lies behind only Kauto Star when it comes to Grade One wins over fences but he had to dig deep for his latest triumph, with Pic D'Orhy refusing to give up his Ascot Chase crown without an almighty struggle.
Pic D'Orhy still held the upper hand turning in, with Jonbon in striking distance but beginning to get the hurry up under Nico de Boinville. Pic D'Orhy was the quicker away from the second-last with the noise from an ebullient Ascot crowd reaching a crescendo.
Neither horse was tidy at the last but not for the first time, when the going was at its toughest, Jonbon found extra resolve to forge clear on the final climb to the line and register a hard-fought victory by a length-and-a-half.
Elsewhere on Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday, trainer Ben Pauling enjoyed a 20-1 treble. Pauling was quick off the mark after saddling the first two winners of the afternoon.
Moundoui’boy was first to strike, landing the two miles three-and-a-half furlongs novice hurdle in commanding fashion to give the trainer his 67th winner this campaign, surpassing last season's total.
The gelding was picked up at the David Maxwell dispersal sale in October and has now won both starts for the yard after a hurdling debut success at Ludlow last month.
Mondoui’boy is entered in the Turners and Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival, although an Aintree target looks more likely.
Pauling said: “If Cheltenham comes too soon he’ll go to Aintree instead. I think he’s of that level.
“Ben said he’s a lovely horse for the future and we’ll only go to Cheltenham if it’s a genuine option. We’d be leaning more towards three miles than two-and-a-half. We’ll see how he comes out of it. The preparation period would be perfect for Aintree but on the tight side for Cheltenham.”
The Jukebox Kid made light work of his two rivals in the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase.
Stepping up to Graded level for the first time, The Jukebox Kid always looked in control from the front to score by seven lengths.
Pauling said the Irish Grand National on April 6 is a likely target.
The trainer said: “We’re delighted with the way he went through the race and he showed more professionalism early doors. I think there might be a tilt at the Irish National – he’s at the right end of the handicap and going the right way.”
Ben Jones was on board the first two winners for Pauling, but missed out on the third winner of the day for Pauling after Kielan Woods steered Fiercely Proud to victory in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle by a neck from John Barbour.
Trainer Tom Lacey saddled a double at the Berkshire track after Montregard produced a superb leap at the last fence to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths in the Class One Betfair Swinley Chase under Jonathan Burke.
Lacey’s double was completed after the Value Racing club’s Walden triumphed in the two miles seven-and-a-half furlongs hurdle after stepping up in trip under Stan Sheppard.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.