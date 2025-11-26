Joe Tizzard’s remarkable month of November continued with another double on day two of the Ladbrokes November meeting at Ascot Racecourse.
The in-form trainer picked up where he left off on Friday thanks to Etna Bianco and Rock My Way.
Having landed the odds with Kripticjim and The Walk just 24 hours earlier, the Sherborne handler is currently one of the hottest trainers around, with a 30 per cent strike rate this month with 13 winners in the past fortnight.
Etna Bianco got the show on the road in the opener on the card, having made a promising third of seven in a Cheltenham novice a month ago.
Big Ticket was disputing the lead with Etna Bianco approaching the last flight, but a better jump from the five-year-old enabled the gelding out of Jukebox Jury to pull clear to win by two lengths under Brendan Powell.
The same partnership was successful in the long distance Berkshire National over 3m 5½f with Rock My Way who bolted up by 11 lengths.
A consistent sort who ended last season with a respectable fifth in the Scottish Grand National already looks like heading to Chepstow for the Welsh National.
"The Welsh National has always been the plan," said Tizzard.
Jukebox Jury is proving to be a successful sire, with Rockola Vogue adding to the list of winners out of the horse by taking the 2m 7½ f mares handicap hurdle, with Kielan Woods in the saddle.
Trainer Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie justified favouritism in the Ladbrokes 1965 chase after pulling clear to score by nine lengths.
After the race Henderson was full of praise for the vets who have helped get the six-year-old back racing again after the gelding had a screw fitted in his leg after running at Aintree in April.
Wodhooh is now no bigger than 9-4 for the Grade One Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March after winning for the first time in Graded company in the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.
Winner of the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at last season's festival, Wodhooh was only two-and-three-quarter lengths behind Lossiemouth in Grade One company at Aintree in April, and showed her class to make up considerable ground from the home turn to win going away from runner-up Celtic Dino.
Trainer Gordon Elliott said he would rather go up in trip than down this season and Paddy Power cut her odds to 25-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle.
By Peter Moore
