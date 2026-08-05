Jim Crowley has announced his retirement from riding and revealed plans to start training in the winter.
Eleven months after sustaining pelvic and leg fractures in a York sprint-race fall, the 48-year-old, who was crowned champion jockey in 2016, has ended his efforts to return from injury.
The race to become champion jockey is intensifying with Oisin Murphy sending out a message to Billy Loughnane that he won't be losing his crown without going down with a fight.
Murphy, who had a poor Goodwood by his high standards, immediately bounced back with a four-timer at Chester on Sunday, to close the gap to seven, with Loughnane having ridden 84 winners to Murphy’s 77.
Blue Bolt continued a golden summer when once again getting the better of Precise in the Group One at Deauville on Sunday.
When the pair met in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July, Blue Bolt put two lengths between herself and Precise. However, Sunday’s battle was a lot closer with the Andrew Balding filly coming out on top by half a length despite hanging to the left.
Colin Keane had the nous to head to the stands’ side rail, which helped Blue Bolt straighten up to cap an excellent day for Kingsclere with a treble.
An across the card double on Saturday brought up a special milestone for trainer Ruth Carr.
Since taking over the licence from her grandad in 2008, Carr has now saddled 700 winners, with 694 on the flat and six over the jumps.
By Peter Moore
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