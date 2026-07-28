Rossa Ryan has lodged an appeal against a 28-day ban he received following an incident at Sandown on Thursday for "failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures" while riding Thunder Home, a decision the stewards determined cost him victory.
The Irishman had attempted to lead throughout on James Horton's runner in the Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes, and having surged clear with two furlongs remaining, looked set to secure the win.
Jamie Spencer was closing rapidly aboard John and Thady Gosden's Zero Error, yet Ryan still appeared to maintain his lead.
However, shortly before the finishing post, Ryan's drive seemingly eased before resuming once more, and following a photo finish, Zero Error was declared the victor by a nose.
Ryan's ban is set to be in place from August 6 to September 2. However, Ryan has lodged an appeal against the 28-day ban.
By Peter Moore
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