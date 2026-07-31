Sandown Park’s ever popular music nights continued at the Esher track with Billy Ocean headlining.
Before the music got underway in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd who were taking the racing in, there was the small matter of six races on the evening crowd.
Somerset trainer Kathy Turner made it three winners from her past three runners after outsider of five Brocklesby Bill defied his odds off 9-1 to make all and score by one-and-a-quarter lengths under Laura Coughlan.
In form trainer Richard Hannon sent out another winner when Wheels Of Fire benefited from a break of almost two months to land the five furlongs Spillers Handicap with Joe Leavey aboard.
The Class Three novice stakes looked an intriguing contest for two-year-olds. Two of the seven that went to post had already made their debut but for the other five it was first day at school time.
It was the Godolphin owned Quest For Stars, having already recorded a win on debut, who went on to win the race by half a length from Grove Street.
Home Hero got up on the line by a neck from Galba who drifted on to the rail in an exciting finish to the one mile handicap.
The winner was dropping back in trip and wearing new headgear with a visor making the difference for trainer Hugo Palmer.
Spirit Of Athene took the one mile two furlongs handicap.
The three-year-old was kept at the rear of the field before making her move coming into the straight to come from last to first to score by a neck.
Just four runners contested the finale on the card, but it still produced a wonderful finish with Boilermaker getting the better of Kakirra by three quarters of a length, despite hanging badly to the right in the final furlong.
By Peter Moore
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