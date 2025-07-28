Owners Godolphin are in red hot form now and added to their winning tally when Dangerman landed the one mile one furlong handicap for three-year-olds at Sandown Park on Friday evening.
The lightly raced gelding finished last of 12 at Newbury 43 days ago but put that disappointment to one side after leading half a furlong from home before running on nicely to score by three lengths for John and Thady Gosden.
Sporting blinkers, the headgear seemed to settle the horse down with an extended distance of over a mile and a furlong looking well within his grasp.
Trainer Sheena West and a host of owners of Macari had to survive an agonising wait before finding out their five-year-old gelding had hung on to the race after a steward's enquiry was called.
Under claimer Rose Dawes, the horse drifted across the course, but Dawes managed to straighten the horse up and hold on to win by half a length in the one mile six furlongs handicap.
The opening race of the evening went to King’s Castle with Taryn Langley aboard. The one mile one furlong apprentice handicap saw Ocean Heights in front turning from home. King’s Castle was meeting trouble with Langley having to switch and come around the outside before running on to win by a length and a half for Newmarket trainer David Simcock.
The finale on the card was won by Tropical Heat with Saffie Osborne in the plate for trainer Clive Cox.
The lightly raced filly finished a creditable second at Haydock just a week ago. Osborne went second two furlongs out before leading inside the final furlong. Despite hanging right, she soon went clear to go on and win by one and three quarter lengths from The Hare Rail.
By Peter Moore
