Colori Forever impressed with a dominating display in the opener on Peroni Nastro Azzurro Friday Raceday at Ascot, and could well make a quick return to the Berkshire track for the Royal meeting next month.
Having been held up by Marco Ghiani, he produced a beautiful ride down the near side rail to score by two and a quarter lengths for trainer Marco Botti.
Botti has the option of the Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot, while a first try at a mile is another possibility.
Richard Hughes was a shade disappointed with the debut run of Bint Archange after the filly finished third at Newmarket last month, however, at Ascot, Hughes was waxing lyrical about the two-year-old after destroying a field of 13 to win going away by four lengths under William Buck.
Hughes is now looking at the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot for her next race, and already looks to have a very nice horse on his hands.
Buick was quick to ride a quickfire double after steering Light Of Paris to victory in the Class Two maiden fillies’ stakes over one mile two furlongs.
Owner Julie Wood had a productive day at Ascot after seeing a third and a fourth in her colours. Secret Santa made sure she left Ascot with a winner after the three-year-old ran on well to score by a neck from Hallo Spaceboy.
Outback Heat made a winning handicap debut after landing the one mile handicap for Harry Eustace with Kaiya Fraser in the plate.
Believeitanducan produced an excellent second at Kempton on his sole flat outing in 2025. The five-year-old has won on hurdles since, but it was back to the turf at Ascot with the gelding staying on gamely to score by one and a quarter lengths for the popular members of the Owners Group syndicate.
By Peter Moore
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