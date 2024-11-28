In a match played at Slough’s Arbour Park, City played some impressive passing football in direct contrast to Virginia Water’s more direct style.
The game opened brightly for Guildford, with new signing Deven Reid-Solanki looking distinctly dangerous down the right flank.
But it was Virginia Water who took the lead, against the run of play. It seemed a high bouncing ball had been dealt with on the edge of the City box, but somehow the ball fell to Guy Davies who smashed it into the back of the Guildford net.
Guildford dominated possession but the home side did pose problems on the break, and on 24 minutes a low cross was turned just wide by Davies.
Shortly afterwards a lively Darnell Jon-Peter saw a 25-yard effort parried low down by Matt Jones. Freddie Robins’ follow-up effort was then saved before Reid-Solanki’s attempt was dragged wide.
On 36 minutes Reece Robins entered the fray from the bench, replacing Josh Fitzgerald-Smith who was the victim of a poor challenge from behind as he galloped away down the touchline.
As the game entered first half stoppage time City won their first penalty of the evening. Jon-Peter had possession with his back to goal and the well positioned referee decided the heavy attention Jon-Peter was receiving exceeded the acceptable. Up stepped Jon-Peter, who stroked the ball home from the spot, and it was level at the break.
The home side had an early half chance after the interval but a heavy touch in the box saw the opening close down.
On the hour City’s debutant keeper Tarek Najia raced out to clear a ball over the top. The ball fell to a Virginia Water player who attempted a first-time, long-range effort on goal, but Najia was able to get back and palm the ball away from under the crossbar.
Virginia Water had a good spell and they saw a low cross evade defenders, but an early effort cleared the crossbar.
Tarek Najia then did well to save spectacularly a cross cum shot that was heading for the top corner.
Despite this Guildford still enjoyed good possession and Ben Drake saw a low shot deflected for a corner.
On 74 minutes a clear handball gave City a second penalty. This time Reece Robins stepped up to convert.
Three minutes later Guildford made it 3-1 from a third penalty. Manny Acheampong was clattered heavily in the air and the referee had no doubt about his decision. This time Jake Brown stepped up to convert the spot-kick.
As the game went into stoppage time City scored a fourth. Reece Robins ghosted past a defender before shooting into the corner from 25 yards.
Guildford: Tarek Najia, Alex Stingelin (Alex Rodway-Brown 65), Ben Gambrah, Ben Drake, Nik Krokhin, Joe Atkin, Deven Reid-Solanki (Jake Brown 75), Malachai Cole (Manny Acheampong 65), Freddie Robins, Darnell Jon-Peter (Keoindre Ellis-Vassell 85), Joshua Fitzgerald-Smith (Reece Robins 36).
Barry Underwood