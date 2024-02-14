The senior netball team from Gordon’s School in West End are through to the national finals.
Having beaten seven of the top netball schools from London and the South East, they will compete against the premier 18 teams in the country next month for the title of England Netball National Schools Competition champions.
In the regional competition at Shirley High School in Croydon, Gordon’s overcame The Coopers’ Company & Coborn School 23-5, Sydenham High School 12-6, North London Collegiate 12-7, Barking Abbey School 15-7, St Paul’s Girls’ School 12-10, Guildford High School 13-8 and Walthamstow Hall 16-5.
Sophie Bodell, the Gordon’s captain, said: “We were all so up for the challenge and approached every game with such enthusiasm, focus and determination.
“The girls played relentlessly throughout the day and it was clear to see the hard work we’d put into training paid off.
“The finals are held in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, in March and we’re all so excited for the opportunity.
“We couldn’t have done it without our incredible coaches [led by head of netball Nicole Humphreys].
“They put so much work in behind the scenes and we’re incredibly lucky to have them.
“I’m beyond proud of this team and feel very honoured to captain such a hard-working group of girls as we head to the nationals.”