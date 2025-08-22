Woking’s under-18s started their Isthmian Youth Football League Central Division campaign with an emphatic 6-1 victory at Chipstead’s under-18s.
The first 15 minutes were pretty even, with Chipstead matching their visitors, but Woking soon took the initiative.
The Cards took the lead on 18 minutes. Jagger Chislett and Jeremy Costa were gaining control in central midfield, and it was the latter's pass which released Kameron Sam on the left wing, before his cross was bundled in at the far post by Jayden Mansour.
Daniel Wearden, Sam and Mansour all had good efforts on goal before Mansour got his, and Woking's, second on 26 minutes with a skilful dribble through and a shot which was powerful enough to find the net.
The Cards went 3-0 up when Costa’s defence-splitting pass picked out Sam's well-timed run, and Sam produced a composed finish into the bottom corner.
On 53 minutes Woking had their fourth. An excellent long pass from Will English set up Will Richards to run on and finish neatly.
Woking had their fifth on 66 minutes. Mansour was held back after a fine Alex Jefferies through ball had put him in on goal. He took the penalty himself, and sent Markley the wrong way to complete his hat-trick.
As Woking gave opportunities to their substitutes the game lost some of its pattern, and 84 minutes had been played before the Cards added their sixth. A long ball from substitute William Hurp was miscued by Chipstead’s keeper and Callow had his reward for his hard work leading the attacking line, passing confidently into the open goal from 25 yards.
A lapse in concentration at the back gave Campbell a tap-in consolation on 85 minutes, but this was a good opening performance by Woking.
By Ian Tilley
