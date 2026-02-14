Woking's National League game at home to Altrincham today (Saturday, February 14) was postponed by the match referee just over an hour before kick-off because of an unplayable pitch.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.
Woking's National League game at home to Altrincham today (Saturday, February 14) was postponed by the match referee just over an hour before kick-off because of an unplayable pitch.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.