Woking Women’s Walking Football Club held an open taster session to celebrate a successful first year.
The open taster session was attended by Woking mayor Cllr Louise Morales, who joined in at the session.
Some of the women play for the club’s league team in competitive matches.
The team were promoted to Division Two in the Women’s Thames Valley League last season.
League matches are played at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.
Walking football helps people stay fit and healthy regardless of sporting ability or fitness.
The women’s walking football club hold training sessions on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings at Woking Sportsbox.