Woking Walking Football Club have held their second annual Christmas intra-club mixed tournament at the Sportsbox, where teams competed for the Dan Hall Cup.
Hall passed away in 2024 and the trophy was donated in his memory.
Hall’s daughter Jess presented the trophy to the orange team, who beat the yellow team in the play-off final.
The tournament was thoroughly enjoyed by more than 40 Woking Walking Football Club members taking part, plus all those who came to watch.
The event was organised by club chairman Lindsay Hopper.
Proceeds from the day and the club’s Christmas raffle raised £2,147.75 for the Woking Hospice.