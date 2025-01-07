Woking reached the last 16 of the FA Trophy with a comprehensive 4-0 win at home to National League North outfit Radcliffe on a cold night at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Goals from Tom Leahy, Lewis Walker (2) and Matt Ward fired the Cards to an emphatic win in front of a crowd of 781 and made it three wins in four games under new boss Neal Ardley.
The Cardinals created the first chance of the evening in the second minute when Dennon Lewis cut the ball back from the left to Leahy at the far post, but Leahy blazed his effort over the bar.
The hosts went close again two minutes later when they worked the ball up the pitch before Ben Wynter fired his effort just over the bar.
Radcliffe created their first opportunity of the evening on seven minutes when Jordan Hulme entered the box before hitting a deflected shot which was easily gathered by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Leahy slipped a neat ball through to Walker in the box in the tenth minute, but Hulme dispossessed Walker with a superb sliding challenge.
The visitors created a decent opening on 23 minutes when Tunde Owolabi laid the ball off to Brad Jackson on the edge of the box, but Jackson fired wildly over the bar.
Radcliffe went closer in the 26th minute when Daniel Greenfield laid the ball off to Scott Duxbury and Duxbury’s left-foot strike from just outside the box was well held by Jaaskelainen.
Owolabi then drove forward from the left on 35 minutes for the visitors and fired a powerful shot over Jaaskelainen’s bar from a tight angle.
The Cards broke the deadlock two minutes later when Leahy timed his run to perfection to beat the offside trap and take a touch before clinically drilling his effort past Radcliffe keeper Mateusz Hewelt and into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The visitors nearly equalised a minute later when Duxbury’s cross picked out the unmarked Greenfield in the box who headed wide of the left-hand post when well placed.
Woking nearly doubled their advantage in the 40th minute when Lewis cut in from the left and hit his right-foot effort just wide of the near post.
The second goal did arrive in first-half stoppage time when a cutback found the unmarked Walker in the centre of the box and Walker stroked his first-time finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The Cards were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and went 3-0 up on 48 minutes when Walker played a one-two with Jamie Andrews before expertly curling his right-foot shot from just outside the box into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Leahy nearly made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute but was denied twice in quick succession by Hewelt at his near post.
Ardley made a quadruple change on the hour mark with Ward, Adam Chicksen, Inih Effiong and Dale Gorman replacing Wynter, Tunji Akinola, Leahy and Rohan Ince.
The visitors created their best chance of the evening on 69 minutes when Hulme’s ball in behind sent Owolabi through on goal but his powerful right-foot shot was well blocked by Jaaskelainen.
The Cards won a penalty in the 73rd minute when Effiong burst clear down the left and cut the ball back to Ward, who took a touch and hit a goalbound shot which was handled by Radcliffe’s Richard Smith.
Walker stepped up from the spot, but his effort was saved by Hewelt down to his left.
Radcliffe nearly pulled a goal back on 79 minutes when Greenfield’s shot hit the post.
Woking went back down the pitch and Ward fired a powerful effort into the side netting before Ardley made his final change as Harry Beautyman replaced Lewis.
The visitors should have got on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute when Hulme pulled the ball back to Greenfield in the box but he blazed over from close range.
The Cards made it 4-0 on 88 minutes when Ward slammed home from close range.
Woking’s reward for beating Radcliffe is a trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Gainsborough Trinity in the fifth round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday, February 1 (3pm kick-off).
Next up for Woking is a trip to Yeovil Town in the National League on Saturday, January 11 (3pm kick-off).