Woking Vets Football Club has received a generous £10,000 sponsorship from Cala Homes Thames region as part of the homebuilder’s Community Pledge Initiative.
The donation will go towards both training and match day kits, equipment, pitch side banners, footballs and first aid kits for the club’s 200 members across the next two seasons.
The club was formed in 2018, originally for people to continue their playing days and has now expanded into eight teams including former players and beginners competing across various divisions.
The funding forms part of Cala’s 2024 Community Pledge for its development at Egley Road, Woking, which recently received planning approval for 86 new homes – 50 per cent of which will be affordable.
Cala’s Community Pledge is a key initiative through which the homebuilder is committed to delivering positive, measurable social impact for the local communities in which it builds homes.
It covers a range of tailored engagement activities such as volunteering, learning programmes, bursaries and donations.
Lee Cooke, founder and chairman of Woking Vets Football Club, said: “As a grassroots football club, we rely and value partnerships with local companies.
“Cala Homes partnering with us for this and next season as our club sponsor has allowed us to continue developing and growing – while providing football in the community to around 120 adults each week.
“We appreciate the work Cala Homes has done to work with us as the club’s main sponsor and look forward to a continued relationship.
“All football clubs, particularly grassroots clubs, rely on partnerships with organisations to provide support and I can honestly say, it is hugely appreciated.”
To say thank you for the generous donation, Woking Vets Football Club presented Tyrone Henry, site manager at Cala Thames, with a framed shirt from the club.
Tyrone said: “At Cala we strongly believe in supporting the communities we deliver homes in, and that’s exactly why we created our Community Pledge.
“Woking Vets play immediately next door to our Woking development site and given how important they are in the local community, it was an obvious opportunity to partner under our community pledge.”
Woking Veterans are enjoying an excellent season on the pitch this season, with their first team currently sitting top of the league in the Farnham & District Sunday Football League Premiership after winning all eight league matches they have played so far this season.
Anyone who would like more information on Cala Homes Thames and the impact of the Community Pledge should visit the dedicated page on the Cala Homes Thames website at: https://www.cala.co.uk/social-value/community-pledge/ for further details.
Anyone who would like more information on Woking Veterans Football Club should visit its website at https://theclubhq.com/wokingvetsfc/teams or visit its Twitter page @WokingVetsFC for further details.